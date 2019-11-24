Play

Henry scored 19 points (8-18 FG, 3-8 3 Pt, 0-1 FT) and added 12 rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 30 minutes of G League play Friday against the Hustle.

Henry's double-double fueled the G League Suns on Friday, but the team came up just short against the Hustle. He'll continue to find value through his scoring and rebounding abilities as the season progresses.

