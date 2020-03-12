Henry registered 12 points (5-11 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal across 21 minutes during Wednesday's 131-127 G League loss to Stockton.

While Henry is not a featured member in Oklahoma City's offense, he remains a consistent contributor in nearly every contest. Even though his shooting volume is at a career-low 10.3 field-goal attempts per game, he's shooting at a career-high rate of 52.7 percent. On the season, the 27-year-old is averaging 13.4 points, 5.4 rebound and 1.8 assists over 26.0 minutes.