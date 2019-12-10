Myke Henry: Scores 14 in return
Henry (wrist) registered 14 points (5-9 FG, 4-6 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and a steal across 21 minutes of G League action during Sunday's 128-115 loss to the Legends.
After missing two weeks with a wrist injury, the Blue lightened Henry's workload in his first game back, giving him 21 minutes compared to the 31.9 he averaged before the injury. The 26-year-old shot well from deep, though, hitting four of six attempts from beyond the arc which was his highest rate of the season. Now that Henry is back and healthy, it's likely he'll see a return to his old minutes soon.
