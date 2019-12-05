Myke Henry: Sidelined with wrist injury
Henry hasn't played since Nov. 23 while he recovers from a wrist injury.
It's unclear how long Henry will remain out with the injury, as there's been no word on a timeline for his recovery. Through five games this season, Henry is averaging 19.6 points on 53.4 percent shooting to go along with 8.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.4 steals.
