Myke Henry: Signing with Israeli club
Henry signed a contract with Ironi Nahariya of the Israeli BSL league, Sportando reports.
Henry spent the 2017-18 campaign on a two-way contract with the Grizzlies, playing 20 games and averaging 5.4 points, 1.9 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.6 steals acros 18.9 minutes. Despite the solid production in limited playing time, Henry didn't find much interest elsewhere in the NBA and will now head overseas to Israel with the hope of boosting his stock.
