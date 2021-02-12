Powell recorded 22 points (7-15 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 2-3 FT), nine assists and three rebounds in Wednesday's 118-106 win against G League Greensboro on Thursday.

Powell was the first man off the bench, and he ended up playing 38 minutes because Jared Harper exited early with an ankle injury, according to freelance basketball journalist Adam Zagoria. Depending on Harper's recovery, Powell could be in line for an increased workload going forward, especially after leading G League Westchester in points Thursday.