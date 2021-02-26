Powell registered 20 points (6-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and two assists across 20 minutes in Thursday's 116-95 win over G League Salt Lake City.

Powell came off the bench and was quite efficient with his time, finishing second on the team in scoring in the process. The 23-year-old out of Seton Hall has already earned a few starts this season, and performances like this bolster his argument for more opportunities. Through 10 contests, he's averaged 17.1 points while connecting on 43.2 percent of his field goals.