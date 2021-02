Powell posted 31 points (10-14 FG, 5-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists and a rebound across 38 minutes in Monday's 135-117 loss to G League Rio Grande.

Powell led the team in scoring with perfect performances from beyond the arc and at the charity line. The undrafted rookie has hit 50.8 percent of his field goals and 58.3 percent of three-pointers thus far, averaging 23.3 points, 6.0 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game.