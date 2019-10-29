Myles Stephens: Selected by Long Island

Stephens was drafted in the second round of the 2019 G League draft by the Long Island Nets.

Stephens put up solid scoring numbers over four years at Princeton, averaging 13.6 points to go along with 6.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists over 27 games (26 starts) in 2018. He's not much of a threat from downtown, however, converting on just 25 percent of his threes during his senior season.