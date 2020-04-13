Naji Marshall: Leaves Xavier for 2020 draft
Marshall will officially forgo his senior season at Xavier and keep his name in the 2020 NBA Draft after signing with a non-NCAA certified agent last week, Adam Baum of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Marshall initially declared for the draft March 26 while maintaining his collegiate eligibility, but after having the last three weeks to receive feedback from the NBA's advisory board, he determined turning pro was his best option. The 6-foot-7 forward was Xavier's top all-around player in 2019-20, averaging 16.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.4 three-pointers and 1.3 steals in 35.6 minutes per game. However, Marshall shot just 28.6 percent from distance and didn't fare any better as a sophomore (27.7 percent), which may hurt his case for hearing his name called in the second round. ESPN lists Marshall as its No. 71 overall draft prospect.
