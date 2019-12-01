Play

Namdi Okonkwo: Cut loose by Blue

The Oklahoma City Blue waived Okonkwo from his G League contract Friday.

Okonkwo averaged just 1.9 minutes per game over his three appearances with the club this season but appears to be the roster casualty of A sign-and-trade deal that brought Yannis Morin back to the club. He will go through waivers and become a free agent if unclaimed.

Our Latest Stories