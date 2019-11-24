Namdi Okonkwo: Logs two minutes Saturday
Okonkwo failed to register a recordable stat across his two minutes of G League play Saturday against the Legends.
This was Okonkwo's second appearance of the season, and he's played just two minutes in both games. He's recorded two points on the season and has yet to register a rebound, assists, steal or block. It's apparent he's not a vital part of the Blue's gameplan, but it's early in the season and his role could potentially change down the road. Until then, though, Okonkwo is not a desirable fantasy option.
