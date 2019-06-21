De Colo is planning a return to the NBA, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

De Colo, who played two seasons in the NBA from 2012 to 2014 with the Spurs and the Raptors, is regarded as one of the best guards in the EuroLeague. The 32-year-old played with CSKA Moscow last season, averaging 14.7 points and 3.4 assists while hitting almost 45 percent of his threes. Over the past five years with CSKA Moscow, the team has won the EuroLeague championship twice and de Colo was voted to the All-EuroLeague first team three times. The Raptors still hold de Colo's rights, so Toronto could extend a qualifying offer to him.