Nando de Colo: Planning NBA return
De Colo is planning a return to the NBA, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
De Colo, who played two seasons in the NBA from 2012 to 2014 with the Spurs and the Raptors, is regarded as one of the best guards in the EuroLeague. The 32-year-old played with CSKA Moscow last season, averaging 14.7 points and 3.4 assists while hitting almost 45 percent of his threes. Over the past five years with CSKA Moscow, the team has won the EuroLeague championship twice and de Colo was voted to the All-EuroLeague first team three times. The Raptors still hold de Colo's rights, so Toronto could extend a qualifying offer to him.
More News
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...