Darling finished with 7 points (3-14 FG, 1-11 3Pt, 0-1 FT), two rebounds and one steal in 29 minutes during Monday's 106-93 loss to the Motor City Cruise.

Darling's poor shooting night played a key role in preventing Ontario from securing back-to-back wins against Motor City. Expect him to bounce back next game as one of the main offensive weapons for Ontario.