Darling exploded for 34 points (14-27 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds and two assists in 40 minutes during Saturday's 116-110 loss against the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Darling has started off his G-League stint with the Clippers on a high note, averaging 26 points and 4.5 rebounds over the first two games. As one of the Clippers' primary backcourt options, expect him to continue to put up productive numbers as the season moves along.