Darling signed a contract with the Clippers Wednesday, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.

Darling spent last season with the Clippers' G League team, and averaged 17.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.4 in 32.3 minutes across 31 games. Darling is also a capable outside shooter, shooting 37.0 percent on 7.8 three-point attempts per game in 2021-22. He will attempt to make his first NBA appearance since 2020 with the Hornets.