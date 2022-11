Darling finished with 23 points (10-20 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds and one assist in 31 minutes during Monday's 111-97 loss to the Oklahoma City Blue.

Even though Darling was able to have his way against the Blue, he shot very inefficiently from the field missing 10 shots including five from deep. Despite his poor field goal percentage on the year, expect him to continue to be a primary scorer and playmaker for Ontario.