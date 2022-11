Darling finished with 22 points (7-18 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists and one rebound in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 116-112 win over the Stockton Kings.

Even though Darling put on another fantastic offensive performance, he was inefficient from the field, missing 11 shots, including six from deep. Also, he was erratic with the basketball, leading the team in turnovers with five. However, he was the main factor in Ontario's win over Stockton.