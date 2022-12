Darling finished with 25 points (8-14 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and one assist in 29 minutes during Thursday's 111-96 victory over the G League Ignite.

Once again, Darling was one of the main scoring threats for Ontario while also shooting efficiently from the field. He was a sniper from deep, and he also did an exceptional job showcasing his rebounding ability as a guard.