Darling finished with 24 points (6-10 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds and one assist in 28 minutes during Saturday's 112-105 win against the South Bay Lakers.

Darling has been very solid to start the year, averaging 24.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 2 assists per night. However, he needs to cut down on the turnovers as he finished with five last night. Expect Darling to continue his high offensive output as Ontario's starting point guard.