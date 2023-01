Darling finished with 24 points (8-22 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds and four assists in 41 minutes during Sunday's 118-113 win over the Motor City Cruise.

Once again, Darling showcased his scoring ability against Motor City finishing with his fourth consecutive 20-plus point game. Even though he was solid on the glass and dished out some assists, he shot poorly from the field missing 14 shots including six from deep.