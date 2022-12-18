Darling finished with 21 points (8-15 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four rebounds, one assist rebounds and one steal in 36 minutes during Thursday's 131-95 loss to the South Bay Lakers.

Darling was able to get it going offensively against South Bay knocking down a team-high five threes while also being efficient from the field. However, he struggled to get his other teammates involved finishing with only one assist. Expect him to be more of a facilitator next game to get Ontario back in the winning column.