Darling finished with 18 points (7-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds and four assists in 31 minutes during Sunday's 117-89 win over the Oklahoma City Blue.

Darling played a key role in establishing the offensive tone for Ontario, finishing as the third-leading scorer on an efficient night from the field. Expect Darling to continue to play at a high level as one of the main offensive threats for the Clippers.