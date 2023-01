Darling finished with 30 points (11-24 FG, 4-13 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds and two assists in 37 minutes during Monday's 112-107 loss to the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

Even though Darling led Ontario in scoring, he was wildly inefficient from the field and missed 13 shots, including nine from deep. Expect him to bounce back next game as one of the main offensive weapons at the guard position for Ontario.