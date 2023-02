Darling finished with 38 points (12-21 FG, 7-12 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, one steal and one assist in 37 minutes during Thursday's 122-117 loss to the South Bay Lakers.

Despite the loss, Darling put up an offensive clinic against South Bay, finishing as the second-leading scorer while also being an absolute sniper from deep, leading the team in three-pointers made. Expect him to continue to churn out high-level offensive performances as one of the main scoring options for Ontario.