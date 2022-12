Darling finished with 22 points (8-14 FG, 6-8 3Pt), four rebounds and three assists in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 128-85 loss to the Stockton Kings.

Darling was able to have his way against Stockton, leading the team in scoring while also being a sniper from deep. However, the rest of the team struggled to get going which resulted in Ontario suffering their worst loss of the season.