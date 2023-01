Darling finished with 22 points (8-13 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and one assist in 25 minutes during Monday's 106-97 victory over the Birmingham Squadron.

Darling played a key role in helping Ontario secure the victory, finishing as the leading scorer on an efficient clip. The 24-year-old is averaging close to 19 points a night so expect him to continue to play at a high level as one of the main guards for the Clippers.