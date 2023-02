Darling finished with 21 points (9-23 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds and five assists in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 107-101 victory over the Texas Legends.

Darling showcased his full offensive arsenal against the Legends, finishing as the leading scorer while also being active on the glass. However, he was very inefficient from the field, missing 14 shots including eight from deep.