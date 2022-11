Darling finished with 23 points (9-20 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and three assists in 26 minutes during Thursday's 130-113 win against the South Bay Lakers.

Darling stepped up to the plate once again for Ontario as the second-leading scorer while also being a playmaker dishing out three assists. However, he was inefficient from the field missing seven threes. Expect him to continue to play at a high level as one of the main backcourt options for the Clippers.