Hinton racked up 14 points (6-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt), 12 rebounds, two assists, four steals and a block across 37 minutes in Friday's win over Wisconsin.

Hinton can make an impact on both ends of the court, but this was his best game of the season by a wide margin since it was the first time in which he registered a double-double. He's been decent as a scoring threat with 13 or more points in three of his last five outings.