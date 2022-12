Hinton finished with 23 points (8-11 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four assists, four steals and three rebounds across 36 minutes in Wednesday's 115-103 win over the Skyforce.

Hinton was extremely efficient from the field and surpassed the 20-point plateau for the third time in his last five games, but this was also the third time in which he registered two or more treys in that span. He's making 40 percent of his threes while averaging 5.4 attempts per game.