Hinton scored 28 points (11-16 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six assists, four rebounds, three steals and a block across 35 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Mad Ants.

Even though Sharife Cooper has stolen most of the headlines when it comes to the Charge, Hinton has been excellent and remains a productive threat on both ends of the court. He's averaging 15.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game, and he's also recorded 23 or more points in four of his last seven appearances.