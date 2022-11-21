Hinson notched 30 points (11-21 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, seven steals and four assists across 38 minutes in Sunday's loss to the Mad Ants.

With Mamadi Diakite and Isaiah Mobley with the Cavaliers and Sharife Cooper enduring a rough shooting night, Hinton had to step his game up on both ends of the court and fully delivered here. Despite the fact that the Charge lost to the Mad Ants by an expressive 29-point margin, Hinton posted season-high marks in points and steals while also tying his season-high output in assists. He's now scored at least 15 points in four of his last five outings.