Hinton ended with 15 points (7-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt), 12 rebounds, two blocks and an assist across 43 minutes in Tuesday's 122-116 loss against Grand Rapids.

Hinton endured a slow start to the season, but he has been turning things around of late with back-to-back double-digit scoring performances. This was also his first double-double of the campaign.