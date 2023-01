Hinton notched 11 points (4-8 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 13 rebounds and two steals across 42 minutes in Tuesday's loss to the Skyhawks.

Hinton struggled from deep, but he was excellent near the rim and also showed energy on the glass en route to posting a double-double. He's averaging 11.5 points and 7.4 rebounds per game while starting in each of his 10 appearances.