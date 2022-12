Hinton recorded 14 points (5-11 FG, 4-8 3Pt), six rebounds and an assist across 26 minutes in Monday's win over the Skyhawks.

Hinton couldn't reach the 15-point mark and didn't have his best shooting performance, but he did enough to end up as one of the team's best performers here. Hinton has struggled with consistency at times, but he is still averaging a solid 14.5 points with 7.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game during the Showcase Cup.