Hinton finished with 20 points (9-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt), six rebounds, four assists and three steals across 34 minutes in Sunday's 121-106 win over the Gold.

Hinton averaged 8.7 points per game across 14 appearances for Fort Wayne during the 2021-22 season, and he was putting up similar numbers this season until breaking out Sunday. Given that Hinton played 30-plus minutes and didn't reach the 10-point mark in any of his previous three contests, all signs point to this game being an outlier for Hinton rather than the expected norm going forward.