Hinton had 28 points (12-21 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, an assist, four steals and a block across 37 minutes in Wednesday's loss to the Blue Coats.

Hinton has been on a tear of late and has been one of Cleveland's best players in games where the likes of Sharife Cooper and Isaiah Mobley have not featured. Hinton is averaging 13.1 points on the season, but he's topped the 20-point mark in two of his last four outings.