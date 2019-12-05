Play

Nate Mason: Dishes out 13 assists in loss

Mason scored 13 points (4-15 FG, 2-7 3PT, 2-3 FT) and collected 13 assists in a loss to Austin on Wednesday.

Mason struggled with his shot but effectively involved his teammates, registering a season-high 13 dimes. The 24-year-old has notched four double-doubles in his last six contests.

