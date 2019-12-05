Nate Mason: Dishes out 13 assists in loss
Mason scored 13 points (4-15 FG, 2-7 3PT, 2-3 FT) and collected 13 assists in a loss to Austin on Wednesday.
Mason struggled with his shot but effectively involved his teammates, registering a season-high 13 dimes. The 24-year-old has notched four double-doubles in his last six contests.
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.