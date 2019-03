Mason finished Tuesday's loss with 23 points (9-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, two assists and a steal.

Only seven players were active for the Legends, so Mason naturally was forced to exceed his 19.9 minutes average across 12 games. Scoring just 10.3 points per contest, it's clear that the influx in playing time has opened up a few more opportunities for the undrafted rookie guard.