Nate Mason: Notches another double-double

Mason scored 19 points (6-16 FG, 2-6 3PT, 3-5 FT) and dished out 10 assists in a win over Fort Wayne on Friday.

Mason was also a pest on the defensive end, collecting six steals and two blocks. The 24-year-old has excelled since moving into the starting lineup Nov. 23, averaging 16.3 points, 9.5 assists and 3.0 steals over a four-game stretch. He has registered a double-double in three of those contests.