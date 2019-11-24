Nate Mason: Notches double-double in win

Mason scored 17 points (8-17 FG, 1-3 3 PT, 0-2 FT) and dished out 12 assists in Saturday's victory over Oklahoma City.

Mason capitalized on a move into the starting lineup by notching the first double-double of his G League career, doubling his previous career high with 12 assists. The 24-year-old has shown improvement in nearly every statistical category this season and could be in line for more playing time after Saturday's impressive showing.