Nate Mason: Notches double-double in win
Mason scored 17 points (8-17 FG, 1-3 3 PT, 0-2 FT) and dished out 12 assists in Saturday's victory over Oklahoma City.
Mason capitalized on a move into the starting lineup by notching the first double-double of his G League career, doubling his previous career high with 12 assists. The 24-year-old has shown improvement in nearly every statistical category this season and could be in line for more playing time after Saturday's impressive showing.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...