Nate Mason: One assist shy of double-double

Mason notched 24 points (8-14 FG, 3-7 3PT, 4-5 FT) along with nine assists, six rebounds and two steals in Friday's win over Rio Grande Valley.

Mason led the team in both scoring and assists in the 129-121 victory. The 6-foot-2 guard ranks 10th in the G League with a per-game average of 7.7 assists on the season. He is also contributing 15.3 points per contest.