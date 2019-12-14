Nate Mason: One assist shy of double-double
Mason notched 24 points (8-14 FG, 3-7 3PT, 4-5 FT) along with nine assists, six rebounds and two steals in Friday's win over Rio Grande Valley.
Mason led the team in both scoring and assists in the 129-121 victory. The 6-foot-2 guard ranks 10th in the G League with a per-game average of 7.7 assists on the season. He is also contributing 15.3 points per contest.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...