Nate Mason: Scores 17 points in loss

Mason tallied 17 points (7-13 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four assists, two rebounds and a blocked shot in the loss Wednesday to the Wolves.

Mason joined the team at the beginning of February off waivers, and has played three games with the club since. He's not expected to a major source of production most nights, but he did score 17 points and play 23 minutes Wednesday which would at least indicate some sort of involvement in Texas' future rotation plans.