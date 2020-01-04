Nate Mason: Scores eight points in return
Mason scored eight points (2-10 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and collected three rebounds and three assists in Friday's loss to Stockton.
Mason had missed the Legends' previous three games due to a personal matter and struggled in his return Friday, missing all seven of his attempts from deep. The 24-year-old is averaging 15.3 points and 7.6 assists in 19 G League contests this season.
