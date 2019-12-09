Nate Mason: Tallies 27 points Sunday

Mason racked up 27 points (12-20 FG, 3-6 3PT, 1-1 FT) and dished eight assists in Sunday's G-League win over Oklahoma City.

Mason surpassed the 20-point mark for the first time this season while tying his career-high with three three-pointers. In his second campaign with Texas, he is averaging 15.1 points and 7.2 assists per contest.