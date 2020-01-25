Nate Mason: Waived by Texas
The Legends waived Mason on Thursday.
Mason has missed time recently due to a shoulder issue and the team has now opted to cut him loose. He was averaging 15.3 points and 7.7 assists per game prior to the move, so it's possible there was something more behind the decision.
