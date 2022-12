Pierre-Louis registered 13 points (5-6 FG, 1-1 3PT, 1-2 FT), four assists, three rebounds and one block in 28 minutes of Thursday's 141-120 win over Salt Lake City.

Louis had one of his better showings of the young season, scoring in double-digits for just the third time this season. In 10 appearances, he has averaged 6.1 points and 3.5 rebounds in 18.1 minutes per game.