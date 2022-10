Pierre-Louis signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Lakers on Tuesday, Adam Zagoria of ZagsBlog.com reports.

Pierre-Louis averaged 9.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.8 steals and 0.8 blocks in 27.6 minutes across 32 games for the South Bay Lakers last season. After impressing with the team's G League affiliate, Pierre Louis will have an opportunity for his deal to convert to a two-way contract.