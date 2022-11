Pierre-Louis corralled seven rebounds, two assists and one block across 16 minutes of Wednesday's 133-115 win over the Blue.

Pierre-Louis did not log a single shot or free throw attempt in the win and was one of two South Bay players to record a negative plus/minus despite the blowout win. He has had an up-and-down season through eight appearances but is averaging 6.0 points and 3.6 rebounds in 17.9 minutes per game.